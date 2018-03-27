Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - CIMB Niaga menyelenggarakan ajang penghargaan untuk pengembang dan agen properti yang bertajuk Night of Inspiration di Jakarta, Senin (26/3/2018).
Berikut daftar pemenang yang dibagi menjadi 4 kategori, Best Developer, Best Property Agent by Brand, Best Property Agent by Member Office dan Best Member by Refferal Club.
Best Developer
Best Outsanding Contribution 2017: Sinarmas Land, terbaik pertumbuhan booking KPR secara keseluruhan di 2017.
Best Innovation in Housing Project 2017: Ciputra, terbaik dalam menciptakan pilihan proyek inovatif untuk landed house di 2017.
Best Growth Volume 2017: Pakuwon, terbaik pertumbuhan booking KPR dilihat dari pencapaian Year of Year.
Best Refferal Contribution 2017: Jaya Property Group, terbaik dalam memberikan kontribusi refferal KPR di 2017.
Best Innovation in High Rise Residential 2017: Lippo Group, terbaik dalam memberikan pilihan apartemen yang inovatif di 2017.
Best Property Agent by Brand
Best Growth Property Agent by Brand 2017: Century21 Indonesia
Best Refferal Contribution Property Agent by Brand 2017: ERA Indonesia
Best Volume Contribution Property Agent by Brand 2017: Ray White Indonesia
Best Property Agent by Member Office
Best Volume Property Agent by Member Office 2017: Ray White Harapan Indah
Best Refferal Contribution Property Agent by Member Office 2017: Ray White Emerald
Best Performance Contribution Property Agent by Member Office 2017: ERA Home
Best Member Refferal Club
Best Performance Refferal Club Member 2017: (sesuai peringkat)
1. Muhammad Iqbal
2. Ellen
3. Syifa Fauziah
Best Viewer Rate Video - Masa Campaign Artist 2017: Ananda Omesh
Lifetime Recognation for Best Developer: Dr. Ir. Ciputra
