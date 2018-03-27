Pendiri Ciputra Group, Ciputra (kanan) berbincang dengan Presiden Direktur PT Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk Tigor M. Siahaan di sela-sela acara KPR CIMB Niaga: Night of Inspiration, di Jakarta, Senin (26/3/2018). Ciputra mendapatkan penghargaan A Lifetime Recognition for Best Developer Achievement 2017. - JIBI/Abdullah Azzam

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - CIMB Niaga menyelenggarakan ajang penghargaan untuk pengembang dan agen properti yang bertajuk Night of Inspiration di Jakarta, Senin (26/3/2018).

Berikut daftar pemenang yang dibagi menjadi 4 kategori, Best Developer, Best Property Agent by Brand, Best Property Agent by Member Office dan Best Member by Refferal Club.

Best Developer

Best Outsanding Contribution 2017: Sinarmas Land, terbaik pertumbuhan booking KPR secara keseluruhan di 2017.

Best Innovation in Housing Project 2017: Ciputra, terbaik dalam menciptakan pilihan proyek inovatif untuk landed house di 2017.

Best Growth Volume 2017: Pakuwon, terbaik pertumbuhan booking KPR dilihat dari pencapaian Year of Year.

Best Refferal Contribution 2017: Jaya Property Group, terbaik dalam memberikan kontribusi refferal KPR di 2017.

Best Innovation in High Rise Residential 2017: Lippo Group, terbaik dalam memberikan pilihan apartemen yang inovatif di 2017.



Best Property Agent by Brand

Best Growth Property Agent by Brand 2017: Century21 Indonesia

Best Refferal Contribution Property Agent by Brand 2017: ERA Indonesia

Best Volume Contribution Property Agent by Brand 2017: Ray White Indonesia



Best Property Agent by Member Office

Best Volume Property Agent by Member Office 2017: Ray White Harapan Indah

Best Refferal Contribution Property Agent by Member Office 2017: Ray White Emerald

Best Performance Contribution Property Agent by Member Office 2017: ERA Home



Best Member Refferal Club

Best Performance Refferal Club Member 2017: (sesuai peringkat)

1. Muhammad Iqbal

2. Ellen

3. Syifa Fauziah



Best Viewer Rate Video - Masa Campaign Artist 2017: Ananda Omesh



Lifetime Recognation for Best Developer: Dr. Ir. Ciputra